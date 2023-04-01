Previous
15 years ago... by casablanca
15 years ago...

...we had some April snow. Wet out there again today and as I am not feeling so well, I had a peek in my archives to see what I was doing on this day in other years. This was 2008 building a snowman in our garden. The Young Fella was 6.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
