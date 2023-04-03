Nostalgia continues......

40 years ago.....oh my!



The College Principal where I was a young student asked for some of us to come to his house on campus now and then for evenings he hosted for local blind folk for conversation and music.



This is me singing and strumming my guitar alongside one of the lovely blind lads. Bizarrely, I can't recall much detail of those evenings but I remember that his name was Adrian and he loved to sing.



This is a scan of an old Polaroid photo.