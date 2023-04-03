Sign up
Discuss
89 / 365
Nostalgia continues......
40 years ago.....oh my!
The College Principal where I was a young student asked for some of us to come to his house on campus now and then for evenings he hosted for local blind folk for conversation and music.
This is me singing and strumming my guitar alongside one of the lovely blind lads. Bizarrely, I can't recall much detail of those evenings but I remember that his name was Adrian and he loved to sing.
This is a scan of an old Polaroid photo.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Casablanca
Kathy A
ace
Wow, what a fabulous memory for you.
April 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great little trip down memory lane.
April 3rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
You look as if you are confident both with the singing and the guitar. Something to be proud of!
April 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful memories
April 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely memory
April 3rd, 2023
