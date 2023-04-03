Previous
Nostalgia continues...... by casablanca
89 / 365

Nostalgia continues......

40 years ago.....oh my!

The College Principal where I was a young student asked for some of us to come to his house on campus now and then for evenings he hosted for local blind folk for conversation and music.

This is me singing and strumming my guitar alongside one of the lovely blind lads. Bizarrely, I can't recall much detail of those evenings but I remember that his name was Adrian and he loved to sing.

This is a scan of an old Polaroid photo.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Casablanca

ace
casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kathy A ace
Wow, what a fabulous memory for you.
April 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great little trip down memory lane.
April 3rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
You look as if you are confident both with the singing and the guitar. Something to be proud of!
April 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful memories
April 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely memory
April 3rd, 2023  
