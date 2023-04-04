Previous
Everest Memories by casablanca
90 / 365

5 years ago today, my boy and his group from school reached Everest Base Camp and I always remember the date.

When he looks back at his school years, he holds as this as his dearest memory and greatest achievement there. He was only 16 then and I am still so proud of him. Amazing experience of physical endurance, appreciating another culture and standing with his boots on the ground of such a beautiful and iconic mountain.

He will never forget it and neither will I. Raising a glass to enduring memories.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Is it five years? I remember it well…… not surprised it was a big moment in his life! So good that schools give young people the opportunity to experience stuff like this with their friends!
April 4th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful experiencer them!
April 4th, 2023  
