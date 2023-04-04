Everest Memories

5 years ago today, my boy and his group from school reached Everest Base Camp and I always remember the date.



When he looks back at his school years, he holds as this as his dearest memory and greatest achievement there. He was only 16 then and I am still so proud of him. Amazing experience of physical endurance, appreciating another culture and standing with his boots on the ground of such a beautiful and iconic mountain.



He will never forget it and neither will I. Raising a glass to enduring memories.