Cinders! by casablanca
92 / 365

Cinders!

I opened our wood burning stove to find one of the logs had not fully burned down, but had left this shape that made me laugh - looks exactly like a sat down dog to me, complete with a burn mark for the eye!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, it even has an eye :-)
April 6th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
A dog with no brain! Sorry - he has the most appealing face!
April 6th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Didn't see the dog initially, but now I do! Fun shot.
April 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Haha well spotted
April 6th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Well spotted. Excellent imagination.
April 6th, 2023  
