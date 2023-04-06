Sign up
92 / 365
Cinders!
I opened our wood burning stove to find one of the logs had not fully burned down, but had left this shape that made me laugh - looks exactly like a sat down dog to me, complete with a burn mark for the eye!
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
5
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2348
photos
160
followers
70
following
25% complete
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th April 2023 7:12am
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, it even has an eye :-)
April 6th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
A dog with no brain! Sorry - he has the most appealing face!
April 6th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Didn't see the dog initially, but now I do! Fun shot.
April 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Haha well spotted
April 6th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Well spotted. Excellent imagination.
April 6th, 2023
