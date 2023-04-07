Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
93 / 365
Watching me, watching you
Love these three little cats my son bought me for Christmas. They sit on top of the piano in my lounge, bringing cheer. 6 little eyes looking at me and I look right back and smile :)
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2349
photos
160
followers
70
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th April 2023 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They are lovely, you seem to have found the perfect spot for them too.
April 7th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I’m not a cat lover but these are really nice
April 7th, 2023
Babs
ace
Aw they are so sweet. What a lovely gift.
April 7th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Sweet.
April 7th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I love these character cats! Glad you have this good piano - perhaps you can do a video of you playing! I did - rather cheekily a long time ago!
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close