Watching me, watching you by casablanca
Watching me, watching you

Love these three little cats my son bought me for Christmas. They sit on top of the piano in my lounge, bringing cheer. 6 little eyes looking at me and I look right back and smile :)
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
They are lovely, you seem to have found the perfect spot for them too.
April 7th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I’m not a cat lover but these are really nice
April 7th, 2023  
Babs ace
Aw they are so sweet. What a lovely gift.
April 7th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Sweet.
April 7th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I love these character cats! Glad you have this good piano - perhaps you can do a video of you playing! I did - rather cheekily a long time ago!
April 7th, 2023  
