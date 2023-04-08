Previous
Spring by casablanca
Spring

Blossoms are now coming out in full around me and today the sky is blue. Methinks Spring has sprung and warmer days are coming.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful pinks here. It's definitely coming, was warm outside of the shade yesterday.
April 8th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful tones (on my screen)
April 8th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
..and the light changes. Just right for blossom! Nice to enjoy!
April 8th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Wonderful pink blossom!
April 8th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Very pretty
April 8th, 2023  
