Easter Yarn Bomb by casablanca
Easter Yarn Bomb

It is Bank Holiday Monday, so naturally it is pouring with rain all day! So in true Blue Peter fashion, here's one I prepared earlier......

Took a stroll to a local post box on Saturday to see what the yarn bombers from a local care home had been doing and discovered this delightful Easter scene. Wish I could knit or crochet!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Casablanca

Dawn ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2023  
Annie D ace
So pretty...it's Easter Monday here. I know how to crochet but I'm terrible at it haha
April 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
How beautiful that is, such a pity that is will be drenched!

I used to crochet and knit all my life until my fingers gave up ;-)
April 10th, 2023  
JackieR ace
I love these!! They're popping up all over. Lovely vignette to show it iff
April 10th, 2023  
