96 / 365
Easter Yarn Bomb
It is Bank Holiday Monday, so naturally it is pouring with rain all day! So in true Blue Peter fashion, here's one I prepared earlier......
Took a stroll to a local post box on Saturday to see what the yarn bombers from a local care home had been doing and discovered this delightful Easter scene. Wish I could knit or crochet!
10th April 2023
10th Apr 23
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2352
photos
160
followers
70
following
26% complete
View this month »
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th April 2023 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2023
Annie D
ace
So pretty...it's Easter Monday here. I know how to crochet but I'm terrible at it haha
April 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful that is, such a pity that is will be drenched!
I used to crochet and knit all my life until my fingers gave up ;-)
April 10th, 2023
JackieR
ace
I love these!! They're popping up all over. Lovely vignette to show it iff
April 10th, 2023
