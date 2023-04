Hello, tree!

Anyone remember the delightful film "Shirley Valentine?" I still smile and quote it. "Hello, wall." And that marvellous moment in Greece when she is sat on the beach chatting to a rock. "Hello, rock.....of course rock doesn't understand me because he's Greek..."



Love the contours of bark on an old tree. This caught my eye in the patch of sunlight. High winds coming through today. Hopefully everything still standing and in place at the end of the day.