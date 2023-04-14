Previous
Big Smiles by casablanca
Big Smiles

Always a total joy to meet up with this lady and twice the fun this time as we only arranged it yesterday! Coffee, laughter, new statue collection, big robin feeding baby robin and I got to kiss Wallis the Christmouse :)

Her version is here: https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/365/2023-04-14
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Casablanca

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond big smiles and thank you!
April 14th, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Sounds like you had a lot of fun. How nice to meet up with a friend at short notice.
April 14th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Thank you for a great hour or so of strolling, flower mis- identification ( they're primulas!) chat and coffee!!

Hope roses arrived safe and sound
April 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Sounds as though you had lots of fun. I do hope Jackie and Wallis managed to lift your spirits.
April 14th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
You have captured a happy reunion very well. It just immediately feels happy.
April 14th, 2023  
