Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
100 / 365
Big Smiles
Always a total joy to meet up with this lady and twice the fun this time as we only arranged it yesterday! Coffee, laughter, new statue collection, big robin feeding baby robin and I got to kiss Wallis the Christmouse :)
Her version is here:
https://365project.org/30pics4jackiesdiamond/365/2023-04-14
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2356
photos
160
followers
70
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
2023
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
big smiles and thank you!
April 14th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Sounds like you had a lot of fun. How nice to meet up with a friend at short notice.
April 14th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Thank you for a great hour or so of strolling, flower mis- identification ( they're primulas!) chat and coffee!!
Hope roses arrived safe and sound
April 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Sounds as though you had lots of fun. I do hope Jackie and Wallis managed to lift your spirits.
April 14th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
You have captured a happy reunion very well. It just immediately feels happy.
April 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hope roses arrived safe and sound