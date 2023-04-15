Previous
The Ancient Mariner by casablanca
101 / 365

The Ancient Mariner

After a fun couple of hours meeting up with my 365 buddy yesterday (see yesterday's collage), I was home in time to take delivery of 5 new shrub roses to fill a large space in my garden where a big shrub had died.

This one is special. This one I have bought and will plant in memory of my dear pal who recently died ( https://365project.org/casablanca/2023/2023-03-24 ) and who I always called mi marinero or my Ancient Mariner. I miss him terribly. David Austin calls it "an impressive variety" of rose. And so he was. And so it fits.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
JackieR ace
Ooh that is a lovely colour
April 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great name for a rose. Loved yesterday's collage!
April 15th, 2023  
