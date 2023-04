Somewhere up there....

We have a water ingress issue that is likely to be coming from a roof tile that we can see from the ground is askew. Thankfully, we have a friend who owns a scaffold tower and he has let us borrow it for a day or two to take a good look up there and sort the tile since there is insufficient space for a ladder to be at a safe angle.



I shall be happy when my boys both have their feet firmly back on terra firma and the tile is fixed! Doesn't do much for my anxiety to see them climbing up there.