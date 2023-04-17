Previous
Up the tower by casablanca
Up the tower

Young Fella had a day off today, so he helped his Dad with the borrowed tower and they tried to sort the tile issue. Tower is very stable, much more so than a ladder, but even so it was good having both of them on the job together ensuring stability. The bag going up by rope contains hubby's phone so that he could photograph what he saw. Young Fella had to go up there too just for fun, of course! He loves heights.

Moved the skewed tile back into place, but there are some cracks in the render and we think that may need someone in to sort it. Done what we know and time to get advice from a professional.

17th April 2023

Casablanca

Casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Interesting looking collage.
April 17th, 2023  
Fisher Family
What an adventurous team your husband and son are - I would really struggle to go up there! A great collage which tells a story.

Ian
April 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure it is all very sturdy but looks rather precarious.
April 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great collage but that would be one of my worst nightmares going up ther! Hope all gets sorted out.
April 17th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fingers crossed it gets sorted out
April 17th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
At least it enabled you to see what the problem might be. I’m sure the young fella had fun up there😜
April 17th, 2023  
