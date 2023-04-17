Up the tower

Young Fella had a day off today, so he helped his Dad with the borrowed tower and they tried to sort the tile issue. Tower is very stable, much more so than a ladder, but even so it was good having both of them on the job together ensuring stability. The bag going up by rope contains hubby's phone so that he could photograph what he saw. Young Fella had to go up there too just for fun, of course! He loves heights.



Moved the skewed tile back into place, but there are some cracks in the render and we think that may need someone in to sort it. Done what we know and time to get advice from a professional.



