Midsummer's Day by casablanca
Midsummer's Day

Golden early sun pushing through the grassy fronds in my wildflower meadow in the garden with a sense of warmth to come through the day. All I need now is the sound of crickets, birdsong and children's laughter in the distance with daisy chains, butterflies, racing lizards on the hot baked earth in the field, building camps, climbing trees, somersaulting off them again, playing "Run Outs" in the woods and the sound of gently splashing water. Funny how childhood comes back to you when you think about Summer, eh?
Casablanca

Diana
I love this, such wonderful tones and dof. Your narrative sounds perfect for this wonderful setting.
June 21st, 2023  
moni kozi
Superb shot!
June 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Your narrative sets the scene. A dreamy feel.
June 21st, 2023  
Maggiemae
You are in my natural space too! I think I need to copy your words and put them in my diary and somewhere I can read them again! fav
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023  
