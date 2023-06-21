Midsummer's Day

Golden early sun pushing through the grassy fronds in my wildflower meadow in the garden with a sense of warmth to come through the day. All I need now is the sound of crickets, birdsong and children's laughter in the distance with daisy chains, butterflies, racing lizards on the hot baked earth in the field, building camps, climbing trees, somersaulting off them again, playing "Run Outs" in the woods and the sound of gently splashing water. Funny how childhood comes back to you when you think about Summer, eh?