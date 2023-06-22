Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
In the Night Garden
The end of Midsummer's Day and the same area of grass as yesterday morning's shot. The meadow getting ready to sleep.
Had some unexpected and heartbreaking family news late last night, so haven't slept much and need to tell other family members today. The dark of this image seems appropriate somehow.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
2
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
10
2
1
2023
NIKON D3400
21st June 2023 9:59pm
Public
30-days-wild23
John Falconer
ace
Sooty yo hear your new and I know how you feel about the photo.
June 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image. I'm so sorry to hear about your bad news.
June 22nd, 2023
