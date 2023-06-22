Previous
In the Night Garden by casablanca
169 / 365

In the Night Garden

The end of Midsummer's Day and the same area of grass as yesterday morning's shot. The meadow getting ready to sleep.

Had some unexpected and heartbreaking family news late last night, so haven't slept much and need to tell other family members today. The dark of this image seems appropriate somehow.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Sooty yo hear your new and I know how you feel about the photo.
June 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image. I'm so sorry to hear about your bad news.
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise