Cool spot
Very hot day yesterday and walked past this swan and cygnet, who looked very shaded and cool there.
Thanks for your kindness yesterday. I had not slept and it was an exhausting and emotional day in the family. Plodding on today, needs must.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
