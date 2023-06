Up on the roof....

Hot muggy day and we are tired after the events of the past few days, plus we were house hunting Thurs and Fri in Hampshire.



A section of guttering above the bedroom window was leaking, so hubby has set about replacing it. It is proving difficult and obstinate, but after a good few YouTube videos and various experiments, he is hoping to finish the job shortly. Nice to have a handyman about the place, cheering him on.