Fading

It always amuses me that these mega long grasses, that have spontaneously planted themselves in random clumps in my shrub beds and are taller than me, always have a dead one at the end and seem to seed from the furthest away back in towards the stem. I suppose it is logical, but by the time the rest of the grass has caught up and turned green and catkin-like, the first frond has gone over. Hot day ahead, I shall probably wilt like the grass LOL