173 / 365
Sea Holly
I find this stuff really hard to grow and having just told Phil Sandford I can't grow it, it decided to pop up this year and laugh at me!
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
30-days-wild23
Phil Sandford
ace
Haha; isn't that always the way ........ and this is gorgeous
June 26th, 2023
Wylie
ace
I'd never heard of this until the florist put it in my wedding bouquet! fantastic structure.
June 26th, 2023
