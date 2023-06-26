Previous
Sea Holly by casablanca
Sea Holly

I find this stuff really hard to grow and having just told Phil Sandford I can't grow it, it decided to pop up this year and laugh at me!
Casablanca

Phil Sandford ace
Haha; isn't that always the way ........ and this is gorgeous
June 26th, 2023  
Wylie ace
I'd never heard of this until the florist put it in my wedding bouquet! fantastic structure.
June 26th, 2023  
