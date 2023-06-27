Reflections

Reflecting today with a heart full of love and sadness.



This week contains both my late brother's birthday and the burial of my beloved uncle in France.



Grateful that both of these gentlemen were in my life, though it is over 40 years since I last saw my brother's face. Gone but never forgotten, as are so many dear ones.



Heart very much with other members of my family too in this sudden and surreal time. Love as always. 💔❤️