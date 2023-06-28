Sign up
Previous
175 / 365
Now I called you all here today....
Spotted a group of ducklings having a meeting at the site where The Young Fella works. Cute fluffy things!
Thanks for your kind thoughts yesterday, much appreciated.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th June 2023 11:37am
Tags
30-days-wild23
