Previous
176 / 365
Raining on my roses
Weather has cooled significantly here for the moment. Around 15º instead of 30º and light rain falling. But my roses are enjoying the soak. Young Fella is off sick today, hopefully a good rest will help him.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2433
photos
160
followers
71
following
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
Views
9
2
2023
NIKON D3400
29th June 2023 8:26am
30-days-wild23
Susan Wakely
ace
The rain is much needed. Hope the young fella returns to full fitness very soon.
June 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
gorgous capture and colours, love the pov!
June 29th, 2023
