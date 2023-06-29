Previous
Raining on my roses by casablanca
Raining on my roses

Weather has cooled significantly here for the moment. Around 15º instead of 30º and light rain falling. But my roses are enjoying the soak. Young Fella is off sick today, hopefully a good rest will help him.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
The rain is much needed. Hope the young fella returns to full fitness very soon.
June 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
gorgous capture and colours, love the pov!
June 29th, 2023  
