Round Island Race

And they are off! Hubby in there with skippering a yacht with the charity Wounded Veterans, although they have given him a snail of a boat this year. He was joking he would need navigation lights by the time he finishes!



But the joy of it is sailing first and foremost and sailing among 1,100 other yachts around the Isle of Wight. The charity supports wounded servicemen and women and they have been sailing together the past week in several yachts, heaving with military banter and laughter and having a brilliant time.



Top screen shot is from the Vessel Finder app and the pink dots are all individual yachts. The bottom image is a public image from last year's race as they rounded The Needles. Cheering them on from a distance!