Rounding The Needles

Not my photo, but taken by the crew of another yacht and passed on to my Hubby.
The Needles are a set of three chalk stacks that used to be one cliff leading out of the westernmost edge of the Isle of Wight. Erosion over the years has destroyed some of it and they are now stand alone, but with rocks and hazards and some dodgy bits of wind and tide around them.
This is my Hubby's yacht he was skippering yesterday in the Round Island Race if you saw that post. Conditions were very variable and at some points they were gusting 20 knots and in rain, at others the wind dropped and the sun came out, but some gruelling tacking ensued.
They finished in a very respectable 11 hours and 9 minutes, completing the 50 nautical mile course in the midst of the fleet. Placings not known yet as they take a while to sort out, but they would seem to be somewhere in the middle of the 1,100 competing yachts. Very proud of them all!