A long, long time ago.....

....back in my college days, someone took this shot of me. I was 19.



Life is full of nostalgia currently as I am busy working hard on clearing stuff in the house, getting ready to put it on the market. I came across this photo in a box of old ones. My hair was still more ginger then! Faded with the years and even here it is far less red than it was a child. I miss my ginger hair!



This is a phone photo of the photo, so it didn't come out too badly. I don't have a negative for this one.