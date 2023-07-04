Previous
Roarrrrr! by casablanca
Roarrrrr!

Early start today, 5 houses booked to view today. Second breakfast time and the town has been yarn bombed everywhere. Loved this little lion!
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
How cute is this, did you make it? Good luck with the house hunting 🤞🏼
July 4th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@ludwigsdiana Noooo! I cannot knit for toffee! One of the yarn bombs on a post in the town here.
July 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
July 4th, 2023  
