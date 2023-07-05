Here we go again!

Of the 5 houses we saw yesterday, we totally fell in love with one. Snag is that we need to have sold ours to make the offer, so we may or may not get it.



Cracking on with getting the place ready to go on the market and hopefully it will be within the week or so. So a little bit of paintwork here and there needs refreshing and I am working on it now…..



Will catch up with you all as soon as I can. Just mega busy right now.