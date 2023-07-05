Previous
Here we go again! by casablanca
182 / 365

Here we go again!

Of the 5 houses we saw yesterday, we totally fell in love with one. Snag is that we need to have sold ours to make the offer, so we may or may not get it.

Cracking on with getting the place ready to go on the market and hopefully it will be within the week or so. So a little bit of paintwork here and there needs refreshing and I am working on it now…..

Will catch up with you all as soon as I can. Just mega busy right now.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Hope you get your dream home. The property market system in the UK is very complicated isn't it. I much prefer our system. We can buy and sell in a very short space of time.
July 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice
July 5th, 2023  
