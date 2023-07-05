Sign up
Previous
182 / 365
Here we go again!
Of the 5 houses we saw yesterday, we totally fell in love with one. Snag is that we need to have sold ours to make the offer, so we may or may not get it.
Cracking on with getting the place ready to go on the market and hopefully it will be within the week or so. So a little bit of paintwork here and there needs refreshing and I am working on it now…..
Will catch up with you all as soon as I can. Just mega busy right now.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2439
photos
161
followers
71
following
49% complete
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th July 2023 9:43am
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Hope you get your dream home. The property market system in the UK is very complicated isn't it. I much prefer our system. We can buy and sell in a very short space of time.
July 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice
July 5th, 2023
