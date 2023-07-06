Sign up
183 / 365
Next job, coffee
Still working hard to prepare the house for sale. Photographer coming Tuesday so I have time to get it sorted just about!
Next job…..coffee!
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Annie D
ace
lovely selfie :)
July 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
A lot of hard work preparing to sell a house isn't it. Hope the coffee boosts your energy. Good to see you stlll smiling
July 6th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely selfie
July 6th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Lovely portrait of you. Enjoy the coffee.
July 6th, 2023
