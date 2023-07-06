Previous
Still working hard to prepare the house for sale. Photographer coming Tuesday so I have time to get it sorted just about!
Next job…..coffee!
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Annie D ace
lovely selfie :)
July 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
A lot of hard work preparing to sell a house isn't it. Hope the coffee boosts your energy. Good to see you stlll smiling
July 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely selfie
July 6th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely portrait of you. Enjoy the coffee.
July 6th, 2023  
