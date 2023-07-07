Skygazing

My Swiss buddy and I always made a point of going outside, even on rainy wintry days, in the coffee break half way through our BSL sign language classes to gaze at the sky. She told me it re-sets your brain and we both found that it did.



She sent me a text message with the little clipping from a magazine above, which says exactly the same thing!



So I went outside and photographed the beautiful blue sky over next door's laurel hedge and added her clipping to it. I have set an alarm on my phone for every hour today to remind me to step outside for just a minute or two, breathe deeply and look at the sky.



Still painting and sorting and clearing. If you have moved house, you know how it goes! Photographer coming on Tuesday so I have just one more area to sort the paintwork and then it is hiding more things in cupboards, cleaning carpets and tweaking the details. So skygazing is a good help to sustain me through all of that.