Nature Breaks

Following on from yesterday's thought of skygazing for mental health, I just took a break from the job on the left.......cleaning the carpet in the dining room with my trusty rug doctor machine......and I stared at the sky with its sole blue patch (rest is grey and cloudy currently) and then had a look at the flowers in my garden.



Nature is a good coffee break. Talking of which, time to put the kettle on.....