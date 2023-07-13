Previous
Forget-me-Not by casablanca
Forget-me-Not

One of my Willow Tree figurines, of which I am rather fond. This one was a gift from my Dad. Helping me to remember the important people and the important things.

Still chasing my tail somewhat and have the Estate Agent arriving shortly for a walk around the property and to measure the garage to add to the floor plan, since it is huge and a good selling point.

Tomorrow.....I get to escape. Headed north for a little retreat and handing over the reins to the boys as Hubby will be home from sailing at last and the Young Fella has a couple of days off. Whoo hoo!
Dione Giorgio
Cute figurine. Only the face doesn't show to let the viewers bonder at how it would appear best. It must be a great memorial of your dad.
July 13th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@sangwann Lucky enough to still have him at 93, but I shall always remember him in this little lassie, for sure. ❤️
July 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little figurine.
July 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 13th, 2023  
