Forget-me-Not

One of my Willow Tree figurines, of which I am rather fond. This one was a gift from my Dad. Helping me to remember the important people and the important things.



Still chasing my tail somewhat and have the Estate Agent arriving shortly for a walk around the property and to measure the garage to add to the floor plan, since it is huge and a good selling point.



Tomorrow.....I get to escape. Headed north for a little retreat and handing over the reins to the boys as Hubby will be home from sailing at last and the Young Fella has a couple of days off. Whoo hoo!