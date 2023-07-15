Mountains

I have been battling with PTSD the last few years, but only discovered what was wrong with me after a couple of experienced nurse friends unofficially diagnosed it at Christmas. Finally it all made sense and I have been working hard to overcome its effects with good success in some things and not so much yet in others. But I have come a long way. Doing it myself as GP appointments too hard to get and Mental Health services overwhelmed. Talking, praying, reading books on CBT and thinking it all through.



So hence my little retreat this week, which turned out coincidentally to be after getting the house ready virtually solo for sale while Hubby was away teaching sailing. I am in Keswick in the Lake District and a Christian conference is on in the town this week, so I shall dip into the meetings and try to reconnect better with my faith whilst continuing to work on getting to a better place mentally.



So yesterday, driving 316 miles solo for the first time in years, was a huge achievement for me. And it is lovely to be back among the mountains, even in the pouring rain!