Previous
Derwentwater by casablanca
191 / 365

Derwentwater

I have stood in this spot many times since I first visited the Lake District in the1970's with my parents. It still gives me a thrill to see it anew.

Thank you so much for your supportive, kind comments yesterday. Sometimes, I think you should just say it out loud because there will be someone else who now thinks "thank goodness I am not the only one."

Pouring with rain here as it has been since I arrived on Friday. Waterproof has given up the ghost and brolly now broken, so will find myself a new waterproof after the morning meeting. It has been failing for a while but now the water just comes through and soaks my clothes. Time for a new one!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Fabulous iconic view, and yay for 'being forced' to go shopping...if I must...
July 16th, 2023  
Diana ace
Even on a grey day this looks fabulous, beautiful capture and scene. Love all the geese and little boats lined up.
July 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2023  
Phil
Great shot!
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise