Derwentwater

I have stood in this spot many times since I first visited the Lake District in the1970's with my parents. It still gives me a thrill to see it anew.



Thank you so much for your supportive, kind comments yesterday. Sometimes, I think you should just say it out loud because there will be someone else who now thinks "thank goodness I am not the only one."



Pouring with rain here as it has been since I arrived on Friday. Waterproof has given up the ghost and brolly now broken, so will find myself a new waterproof after the morning meeting. It has been failing for a while but now the water just comes through and soaks my clothes. Time for a new one!