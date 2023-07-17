Inside the tent

As many of you know, I use BSL sign language and lipreading to aid my hearing issues. So imagine my delight to find there are signers interpreting every meeting at the convention and there is a seat reserved for me at the front where they work, perfectly placed for both watching them and lipreading the main speaker.



Everyone is so friendly here, all the stewards take time to be welcoming and kind. I have never been to this Christian conference before, but I have a feeling I will return next year. It is a wonderful and deeply encouraging place to be and the music is fabulous too. Full of melody and so expressive. Loving it! Can you tell? 😊