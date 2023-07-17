Previous
Inside the tent by casablanca
192 / 365

Inside the tent

As many of you know, I use BSL sign language and lipreading to aid my hearing issues. So imagine my delight to find there are signers interpreting every meeting at the convention and there is a seat reserved for me at the front where they work, perfectly placed for both watching them and lipreading the main speaker.

Everyone is so friendly here, all the stewards take time to be welcoming and kind. I have never been to this Christian conference before, but I have a feeling I will return next year. It is a wonderful and deeply encouraging place to be and the music is fabulous too. Full of melody and so expressive. Loving it! Can you tell? 😊
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Always uplifting to arrive in a place where you feel welcome and included.
July 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise