What a difference a day makes
What a difference a day makes

Yesterday's view from my window and this morning! The rain is back and heavy all day today but there is a hope of a glimmer of sunshine tomorrow......hoping so! Still a dramatic landscape but nicer when you can see more of it!
18th July 2023

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
What a great comparison.
July 18th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Shows what light can do! I love the left hand one! fav
July 18th, 2023  
Annie D ace
oh wow! amazing to see the difference
July 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great comparison shots.
July 18th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Big difference
July 18th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Big difference but the weather looks so bleak in both.
July 18th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a difference. Hope you managed to get a new waterproof coat
July 18th, 2023  
