Previous
193 / 365
What a difference a day makes
Yesterday's view from my window and this morning! The rain is back and heavy all day today but there is a hope of a glimmer of sunshine tomorrow......hoping so! Still a dramatic landscape but nicer when you can see more of it!
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
7
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great comparison.
July 18th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Shows what light can do! I love the left hand one! fav
July 18th, 2023
Annie D
ace
oh wow! amazing to see the difference
July 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great comparison shots.
July 18th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Big difference
July 18th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Big difference but the weather looks so bleak in both.
July 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a difference. Hope you managed to get a new waterproof coat
July 18th, 2023
