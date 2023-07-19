Previous
New waterproof by casablanca
New waterproof

For those who asked......yes, I get a new waterproof and tested it out yesterday in the pouring rain!

House goes on the market today. Eek!
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Casablanca

@casablanca
Joan Robillard ace
Good luck with the house sale and good looking rain gear.
July 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A cheerful coloured raincoat to go with your lovely smile.
July 19th, 2023  
Wylie ace
You look so happy I'm guess it works and you stayed dry!
July 19th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Lovely, happy selfie. Fingers-crossed for your house sale.
July 19th, 2023  
