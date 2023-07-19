Sign up
194 / 365
New waterproof
For those who asked......yes, I get a new waterproof and tested it out yesterday in the pouring rain!
House goes on the market today. Eek!
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2451
photos
160
followers
71
following
8
4
2023
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
18th July 2023 3:40pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Good luck with the house sale and good looking rain gear.
July 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A cheerful coloured raincoat to go with your lovely smile.
July 19th, 2023
Wylie
ace
You look so happy I'm guess it works and you stayed dry!
July 19th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Lovely, happy selfie. Fingers-crossed for your house sale.
July 19th, 2023
