Glorious by casablanca
195 / 365

Glorious

The sun came out yesterday and not raining today currently either! The Lakes are so magical when the sun brings out the details.

Loving the Keswick Convention. Apart from finding a place to belong among the BSL signers, I am rediscovering my faith that had become so clouded over in the last 15 years among my pains, struggles and ensuing doubts. It is a good thing. My final day, although the Convention has not yet ended. My accommodation is Fri-Fri so I drive home early tomorrow. Off to enjoy my final day here.
20th July 2023

Casablanca

Newbank Lass
Enjoy Casa. May it be a day full to the brim of blessings.
July 20th, 2023  
Casablanca
@newbank I can still see your big grin! Thanks so much for your kind support ❤️
July 20th, 2023  
Maggiemae
A nice little valley across the lake! Beautiful scenery and getting the yachts in is extra nice!
July 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful scene
July 20th, 2023  
