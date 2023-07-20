The sun came out yesterday and not raining today currently either! The Lakes are so magical when the sun brings out the details.
Loving the Keswick Convention. Apart from finding a place to belong among the BSL signers, I am rediscovering my faith that had become so clouded over in the last 15 years among my pains, struggles and ensuing doubts. It is a good thing. My final day, although the Convention has not yet ended. My accommodation is Fri-Fri so I drive home early tomorrow. Off to enjoy my final day here.