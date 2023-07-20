Glorious

The sun came out yesterday and not raining today currently either! The Lakes are so magical when the sun brings out the details.



Loving the Keswick Convention. Apart from finding a place to belong among the BSL signers, I am rediscovering my faith that had become so clouded over in the last 15 years among my pains, struggles and ensuing doubts. It is a good thing. My final day, although the Convention has not yet ended. My accommodation is Fri-Fri so I drive home early tomorrow. Off to enjoy my final day here.