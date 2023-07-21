Previous
Last memory by casablanca
Last memory

Home again. Left at 5.30am this morning and made it home in 6 hours 20 minutes with a couple of stops. First traffic queue I met was in my home High Street lol.

This was a favourite shot of one of the sunnier days, so posting it for today.

Had to leave the convention a day early as my rental apartment was Fri-Fri but I can catch up on what I have missed on youtube apparently. 👍🏻. Just so happy I was there at all. Did me the power of good.

Now we have two viewings for our house booked already for next week......my, that was fast! Let's see what happens.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
July 21st, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh what a fabulous view!! Hope your refreshed physically and spiritually
July 21st, 2023  
