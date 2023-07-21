Last memory

Home again. Left at 5.30am this morning and made it home in 6 hours 20 minutes with a couple of stops. First traffic queue I met was in my home High Street lol.



This was a favourite shot of one of the sunnier days, so posting it for today.



Had to leave the convention a day early as my rental apartment was Fri-Fri but I can catch up on what I have missed on youtube apparently. 👍🏻. Just so happy I was there at all. Did me the power of good.



Now we have two viewings for our house booked already for next week......my, that was fast! Let's see what happens.