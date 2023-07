Hanging Around

Got a lot going on, as you can imagine, with the added delight of the optician on Saturday sending me off for various tests to the GP and threatening me with a possible hospital referral..... deep joy! Methinks it will actually be a storm in a teacup, but I shall walk into the GP Surgery this morning and attempt to navigate their system to achieve the tests.



In the meantime, I shall take a leaf out of this snail's book. Just being still now and then in a cosy place is an excellent idea.