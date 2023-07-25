Previous
Sparkly fun by casablanca
200 / 365

Sparkly fun

This is a bunch of little crystals that sit at the bottom of a pearlised vase my parents gave us for our pearl wedding. They just caught my eye last night so I photographed them for fun. Sparkly things always appeal to me!

Back to the optician this morning. I do believe it will all be a storm in a teacup. Yesterday was a bit of a debacle at the Dr's, but I have blood tests to complete in a month's time when the first appointment is available, so will take it from there.

On the plus side, if I walk into the GP surgery and use my sign language with the receptionist, I get their attention and I don't have to battle through the phone system when I struggle to hear on the phone anyway!
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these pretty sparkling tones. A clever move on your part using sign language ;-)
July 25th, 2023  
Annie D ace
very sparkly
July 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Very sparkly. Clever you using sign language. Do you have to wait for a month before getting an appointment?
July 25th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@onewing first available blood test appointment is on 21st August. Quicker than last time. Then it took me 3 months to get an appointment.
July 25th, 2023  
Wylie ace
they are lovely and sparkly.
July 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great sparkly crystals. Sadly some parts of our health care system are broken.
July 25th, 2023  
