Sparkly fun

This is a bunch of little crystals that sit at the bottom of a pearlised vase my parents gave us for our pearl wedding. They just caught my eye last night so I photographed them for fun. Sparkly things always appeal to me!



Back to the optician this morning. I do believe it will all be a storm in a teacup. Yesterday was a bit of a debacle at the Dr's, but I have blood tests to complete in a month's time when the first appointment is available, so will take it from there.



On the plus side, if I walk into the GP surgery and use my sign language with the receptionist, I get their attention and I don't have to battle through the phone system when I struggle to hear on the phone anyway!