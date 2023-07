Special

Bodiam Castle in Sussex is a special place, but nowhere near as special as the lady I am with on the right there, my beloved friend Twinnie. First meet up in person for 4 years and we could not have been more delighted to bounce our way through tea, chat and ice cream whilst walking in a beautiful place. But the beautiful place was definitively secondary to the sheer delight of reconnecting our friendship face to face after years of just telephone calls. Happy happy happy.