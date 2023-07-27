Previous
Butterfly by casablanca
Butterfly

Another moment from yesterday's visit to Bodiam Castle. Plenty of butterflies flitting around, this one just happened to pause close by so I snapped the little beauty. Thistles are always a favourite food, it seems!
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Casablanca

Susan Wakely ace
This is beautiful.
July 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful close up fav
July 27th, 2023  
