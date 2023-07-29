Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
Ightham Mote courtyard
Another shot from yesterday, this time of the interior courtyard of the house. Ightham Mote is one the oldest medieval manor houses to survive so well intact. It was lived in until relatively recently.
The oldest recorded owners were the Cawnes in 1360. There is some lovely quirky history on this link if that kind of information takes your fancy.
https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/kent/ightham-mote/the-history-and-owners-of-ightham-mote
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
1
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2461
photos
160
followers
71
following
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th July 2023 12:57pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful old house
July 29th, 2023
