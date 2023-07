Ightham Mote courtyard

Another shot from yesterday, this time of the interior courtyard of the house. Ightham Mote is one the oldest medieval manor houses to survive so well intact. It was lived in until relatively recently.The oldest recorded owners were the Cawnes in 1360. There is some lovely quirky history on this link if that kind of information takes your fancy. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/kent/ightham-mote/the-history-and-owners-of-ightham-mote