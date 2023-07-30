Previous
Sesame?

I had to enter this door. There was a second hand bookshop behind it and that is paradise for me. The sign on the distinctive door knocker did catch my eye though. Wondered briefly if her name was Sesame........lol
Diana ace
What a great find and shot, I love the door knocker. Hope you found some good books ;-)
July 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Does she flip the sign to closed if she doesn’t like the look of you.
July 30th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice find, hope you found lots of books too.
We have a fabulous secondhand bookshop in Newcastle and they won't let you our until you buy 3 books. Well that's my story anyway. Hope my noise doesn't grow
July 30th, 2023  
