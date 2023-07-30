Sign up
Previous
205 / 365
Sesame?
I had to enter this door. There was a second hand bookshop behind it and that is paradise for me. The sign on the distinctive door knocker did catch my eye though. Wondered briefly if her name was Sesame........lol
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
3
0
Casablanca
56% complete
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th July 2023 11:35am
Diana
ace
What a great find and shot, I love the door knocker. Hope you found some good books ;-)
July 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Does she flip the sign to closed if she doesn’t like the look of you.
July 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice find, hope you found lots of books too.
We have a fabulous secondhand bookshop in Newcastle and they won't let you our until you buy 3 books. Well that's my story anyway. Hope my noise doesn't grow
July 30th, 2023
