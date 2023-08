Cinnabar Moth Caterpillar

These caterpillars are popping everywhere there is yellow flowering ragwort currently. Their stripy pattern is a nature warning that they are extremely toxic to predators and when fully grown and developed, they become Cinnabar Moths, gorgeous red and black creatures.



Thanks for lovely comments yesterday. Mix of house sale issues but primarily a family member who had been taken into hospital by ambulance and it has been a tad worrying. Looks like all may be improving now, so that is good.