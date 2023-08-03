Previous
It's Raining, It's Pouring..... by casablanca
209 / 365

It's Raining, It's Pouring.....

We drove down to Romsey yesterday to view 4 potential properties in the surrounding area. Two were contenders. Of course, we can't make any offers until there is an offer on ours, so let's see what comes of the viewers this weekend.....

And no......that beautiful building is not our new house! It is Mottisfont, owned by the National Trust and famed for its rose gardens. Apart from being gorgeous, it was a useful place to drop in to for lunch in between viewings. Finally stopped raining early evening and I caught that view up a side alley in the town with the reflected blue sky and colourful bunting in the puddle.
Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful collage even though the weather is not good. Love the puddle and reflection. Crossing fingers that you soon get a good offer!
August 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely collage of my home territory. I lived in that area for my first 19 years and continued to visit parents. I visit often, Romsey or Mottisfont being a great place to meet old school friends.
August 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
clever collage tied together with the rain image.
August 3rd, 2023  
