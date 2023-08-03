It's Raining, It's Pouring.....

We drove down to Romsey yesterday to view 4 potential properties in the surrounding area. Two were contenders. Of course, we can't make any offers until there is an offer on ours, so let's see what comes of the viewers this weekend.....



And no......that beautiful building is not our new house! It is Mottisfont, owned by the National Trust and famed for its rose gardens. Apart from being gorgeous, it was a useful place to drop in to for lunch in between viewings. Finally stopped raining early evening and I caught that view up a side alley in the town with the reflected blue sky and colourful bunting in the puddle.