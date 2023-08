Cobbles

One from Romsey in Hampshire 2 days ago because I rather liked this phone snap of hubby's feet in the market square of the town. Shoes all soggy after the wet day but now finally dry!



Now embroiled in a dental issue beneath a crown so it is looking expensive as well as the current discomfort. Had an unexpected panic attack at the dentist yesterday but reined it back in. PTSD is a pain but I am continuing to work on it a step at a time. I will get there with prayer, practice and patience. πŸ™