Previous
213 / 365
Beauty
Just can't resist a butterfly. This one was amazingly brave and patient, letting me get in close with my phone, which was the only camera I had with me on a little walk yesterday morning.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2470
photos
154
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th August 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
