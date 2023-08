Snowshill Manor

The Young Fella has a few days off, so yesterday we had a family day out National Trust style, as we often do. Like to get value out of our annual memberships! This beautiful manor house contains some very eccentric and eclectic collections, put together by one Charles Paget Wade. The gardens also contain a wonderful 24 hour clock called the Nychthemeron, abundant ponds, beds, terraces and a miniature harbour. This is the side view of the house from the terraces.