Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
215 / 365
Sipping
It rained all day long yesterday and I spotted this leaf, weighted down with droplets, resting in the puddle on the outdoor table through the window. Looked like it was having a little drink.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
2472
photos
154
followers
71
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th August 2023 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted. It looks especially good on a black background.
August 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close