Sipping by casablanca
215 / 365

Sipping

It rained all day long yesterday and I spotted this leaf, weighted down with droplets, resting in the puddle on the outdoor table through the window. Looked like it was having a little drink.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Casablanca

Well spotted. It looks especially good on a black background.
August 9th, 2023  
