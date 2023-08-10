Previous
Random by casablanca
Random

Rather fun when you spot some random Georgians across the street.....suddenly started quoting Miss Elizabeth Bennet.....
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Casablanca

Dawn ace
How lovely
August 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the chap on the left eying the ladies.
August 10th, 2023  
